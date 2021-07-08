Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of heavy rainfall, storms

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and all of Southern Ontario ahead of what is expected to be a very wet Thursday.

680 NEWS weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the rain will be at its heaviest in the afternoon due to a system pushing in from the American Midwest.

There are 30 to 50 millimetres of rain expected locally and some regions of the GTA could potentially exceed 50 millimetres.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon.

Yuck. Gross. That's how we feel about the weather today. How about you? pic.twitter.com/nlNpzCBHip — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) July 8, 2021

The heavy rainfall adds to concerns of flooding in some areas – rainfall warnings may have to be issued later on.

It has been months since the city has received a good soaking here, with 34.6 milimetres recorded at Pearson Airport on March 28.

After some lingering showers in Friday things are expected to dry up with sun and cloud in the forecast for the weekend.