Ontario receiving another 5M vaccine doses in July; More than half of adults fully vaccinated

Syringes with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario is getting an increased supply of five million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government in July.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones provided an update to the provincial rollout on Thursday.

The province is now expected to receive six additional shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna over the next four weeks.

Ontario vaccine shipments in July

Week of July 5

  • Moderna – 1,133,160 doses
  • Moderna – 547,120 doses
  • Pfizer – 350,436 doses

 

Week of July 12

  • Pfizer – 558,090 doses

 

Week of July 19

  • Pfizer – 1,208,610 doses

 

Week of July 26

  • Pfizer – 1,428,570 doses

Ontario has administered more than 16 million vaccine doses to date and more than 51 per cent of adults in the province are fully immunized.

More than 78 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

Everyone in the province is eligible to book an accelerated second dose provided they received their first dose of a mRNA vaccine at least four weeks before booking the second shot – or AstraZeneca at least eight weeks before booking.

The province has outlined post-vaccination indicators over the past month.

From May 15 to June 12 there were more than 29,000 new infections reported. Over that timespan approximately 83 per cent of the cases were among people who were not vaccinated at all. Only 1.2 per cent of the cases were people who were fully vaccinated.

