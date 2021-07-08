Ontario reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since the fall

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths on Thursday.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, down from 1 per cent one week ago.

There were nearly 25,857 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

There were 268,884 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 in is shifting focus to those who’ve either struggled to find a shot, or those who need a little extra motivation.

There are a number of options on Thursday in Toronto for anyone in the city who still needs a jab – including walk-in appointments, a mobile clinic and even a promise of free burgers or ice cream in exchange of a shot at Guildwood GO station.

The province has passed its COVID-19 vaccination target for entering Step 3, with 78 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and 49 per cent fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the exact details of the public health restrictions that will take effect under the next stage of Ontario’s reopening plan are currently in the works.

Restrictions on businesses and gatherings are due to roll back further in two weeks, but the fine print on capacity limits, masking rules and other pending measures have yet to be spelled out.

Gyms, indoor dining and indoor events are tentatively permitted under the next stage of the three-step plan.

Experts say a fourth wave of COVID-19 now surging across the United Kingdom due to the Delta variant doesn’t have to become a reality in Canada as long as people keep getting vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dr. David Naylor, co-chair of Canada’s COVID-19 immunity task force, said the U.K. has been a “useful bellwether” for Canada in the pandemic, often a few steps ahead as infections rise and fall.