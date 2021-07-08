Nova Scotia premier on defensive over drunk driving charges he faced years ago

HALIFAX — Four days after Nova Scotia’s premier revealed he was convicted of drunk driving as a young man, Iain Rankin faced more questions today about his record and whether members of his caucus had faced similar allegations.

With speculation intensifying about an imminent election call, the Liberal premier again apologized for his actions and insisted he has become a different person, having learned important lessons about the “dire impact of selfish decisions.”

Rankin confirmed Monday he had been convicted of impaired driving in 2003 when he was 20 years old, and he also revealed that he faced impaired driving charges in 2005 but was later cleared.

When asked if other members of his caucus had criminal records, the 38-year-old premier said he was not aware if that was the case.

He also said he would consider publicly disclosing a list of candidates and caucus members with criminal records — as the parties in Saskatchewan did last year — but he did not make a firm commitment.

As well, Rankin said that he still enjoys drinking “a beer or two (and) going out to a pub,” but he stressed that he doesn’t abuse alcohol — though he admitted he drank too much when he was in his early 20s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press