Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) _ Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

Northern Technologies shares have increased 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

