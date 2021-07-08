North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie falls

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while the loonie fell below 80 cents US and U.S. stock markets also tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 260.78 points at 20,029.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 337.70 points at 34,344.09. The S&P 500 index was down 48.33 points at 4,309.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 181.24 points at 14,483.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.73 cents US compared with 80.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was unchanged at US72.20 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,799.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press