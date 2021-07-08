Loading articles...

Missing 12-foot python found in crawl space of shopping mall

Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 12-foot (3.6-meter) python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall has been found, authorities said Thursday.

The snake was recaptured in a ceiling crawl space early Thursday morning after two days of searching, WBRZ-TV reported.

Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit,” the Blue Zoo said in a statement after it escaped. “Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows.”

Pythons slowly squeeze their prey to death before swallowing them. Cara was described as “very sweet” by her handlers.

The Associated Press

