Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Missing 12-foot python found in crawl space of shopping mall
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2021 10:03 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 12-foot (3.6-meter) python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall has been found, authorities said Thursday.
The snake was recaptured in a ceiling crawl space early Thursday morning after two days of searching, WBRZ-TV reported.
Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit,” the Blue Zoo said in a statement after it escaped. “Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows.”
Pythons slowly squeeze their prey to death before swallowing them. Cara was described as “very sweet” by her handlers.