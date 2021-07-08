Loading articles...

Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada. It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a 4.2 magnitude, the USGS said.

Communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California, felt the earthquake, which had a depth of 5 miles (8 kilometers).

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Watch for a stopped vehicle #NB400 north of Hwy 9 - left lane partially blocked. #CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:39 PM
How much rain have you seen in your area? Share your photos and videos with us and tag @680NEWSweather and @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more