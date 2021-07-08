Lytton, B.C. is Canada’s face-to-face encounter with the future of climate

In today’s Big Story podcast, two people are dead, a town is all but destroyed and more than a thousand people have essentially become climate refugees. And that is the toll of just one of the hundreds of forest fires raging in British Columbia at the moment.

But it’s in the future of Lytton that we can get a glimpse of what Canada must grapple with. Do you rebuild a town in the hottest place in Canada, at a time when fire season is getting longer and more intense every year? Or do you simply expect people, many of whom belong to the Lytton First Nation, to pick up the pieces and head elsewhere—until “elsewhere” is threatened, too?

GUEST: Monika Gul, News 1130, CityNews, Vancouver

