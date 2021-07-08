Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $64.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.33 per share.

Levi Strauss shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI

The Associated Press