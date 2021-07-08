Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2021 1:50 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 2:00 am EDT
Sanaa Shalaby, wife of Muntasser, who Israeli security forces accuse of carrying out a May 2 shooting that killed an Israeli, in her home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing the two-story villa where she lives with her three youngest children. It’s drawing attention to Israel’s policy of punitive home demolitions, which rights groups view as collective punishment. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May.
Associated Press video footage showed Israeli army troops leveling the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya with controlled explosions.
Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others. He was arrested days after the attack. His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, told the AP they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The entire family has U.S. citizenship.
The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month.
The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of punitive demolitions of the homes of Palestinians who attacked Israelis. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view them as a form of collective punishment.
The U.S. State Department has urged a halt to punitive home demolitions.