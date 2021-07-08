Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $57 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $541.2 million in the period.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.46 to $10.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion.

Helen of Troy shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

