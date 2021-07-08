Loading articles...

Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday.

The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian nationals ages 38 and 44, following their appearance Wednesday in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance seized by police, initially believed to be cocaine, was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized due to the high temperature inside the car’s trunk.

Police detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

The items were returned to the men when they were freed, police said.

The Associated Press

