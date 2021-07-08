Duck Creek: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $357,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Duck Creek said it expects revenue in the range of $68.5 million to $69.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $258 million to $259 million.

Duck Creek shares have declined nearly 5% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCT

The Associated Press