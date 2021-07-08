Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Currency gain helps Postmedia report Q3 profit, revenue slips to $111.7 million
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 8, 2021 1:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT
TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it had a $8.7-million net profit during the quarter ended May 31, compared with a $13.8-million loss a year earlier.
The owner of the National Post and other print and digital publications says this year’s third-quarter profit was equal to nine cents per share, compared with a loss of 15 cents for the three months ended May 31, 2020.
Postmedia says the improvement included nearly $8.9 million in gains on foreign currency exchange compared with a $4.6-million loss a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $111.7 million, down from $112.4 million a year earlier.
Digital revenue was up $4.7 million or 21.6 per cent to $27.0 million, partly offsetting declines in advertising and circulation revenue.
Postmedia says the quarter included steps to reduce costs for compensation, real estate and production that will cut $3 million of expenses on an annualized basis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.