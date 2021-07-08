Loading articles...

Currency gain helps Postmedia report Q3 profit, revenue slips to $111.7 million

Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it had a $8.7-million net profit during the quarter ended May 31, compared with a $13.8-million loss a year earlier.

The owner of the National Post and other print and digital publications says this year’s third-quarter profit was equal to nine cents per share, compared with a loss of 15 cents for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Postmedia says the improvement included nearly $8.9 million in gains on foreign currency exchange compared with a $4.6-million loss a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $111.7 million, down from $112.4 million a year earlier.

Digital revenue was up $4.7 million or 21.6 per cent to $27.0 million, partly offsetting declines in advertising and circulation revenue. 

Postmedia says the quarter included steps to reduce costs for compensation, real estate and production that will cut $3 million of expenses on an annualized basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 at Markham express - left lane blocked, expect delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:53 AM
Retweeted @ECAlertON143: 06:44 EnvCanada issued statement #Weather #Toronto #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more