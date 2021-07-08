Currency gain helps Postmedia report Q3 profit, revenue slips to $111.7 million

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it had a $8.7-million net profit during the quarter ended May 31, compared with a $13.8-million loss a year earlier.

The owner of the National Post and other print and digital publications says this year’s third-quarter profit was equal to nine cents per share, compared with a loss of 15 cents for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Postmedia says the improvement included nearly $8.9 million in gains on foreign currency exchange compared with a $4.6-million loss a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $111.7 million, down from $112.4 million a year earlier.

Digital revenue was up $4.7 million or 21.6 per cent to $27.0 million, partly offsetting declines in advertising and circulation revenue.

Postmedia says the quarter included steps to reduce costs for compensation, real estate and production that will cut $3 million of expenses on an annualized basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.B)

The Canadian Press