Loading articles...

$14M in suspected cocaine seized at Ontario border, Quebec man charged

Duffle bags containing suspected cocaine resulting from a seizure in the Fort Erie District on June 15, 2021. CBSA

The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) in Southern Ontario discovered and sized suspected cocaine found at the Canadian border in Fort Erie, Ontario.

On June 15, 2021, a commercial truck entered Canada driven by a resident of Quebec. The driver was referred for a secondary examination.

Stored inside five duffel bags, CBSA officers found around 112.5 kg of apparent cocaine. Estimated value of the contraband sits at $14-million.

The driver was arrested and drugs were handed over to the RCMP.

In a statement, Fort Erie District Director (CBSA) Kim Upper says the CBSA plays an “integral role in keeping our communities safe”.

“Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics, and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighbourhoods across our country. The CBSA is extremely proud of its officers and their ongoing role in safeguarding our borders.”

The RCMP have chagred 24-year-old Pardeep Singh of LaSalle, Quebec with “Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act”.

“This large drug seizure and the investigation that ensued resulting in an individual being charged, is another example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to protect our communities by preventing illegal drugs from reaching our streets”, says Superintendent Shawn Boudreau with the RCMP.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, cross-border supply-chain transit continues to be vital in keeping goods flowing.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the 400 express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:39 PM
How much rain have you seen in your area? Share your photos and videos with us and tag @680NEWSweather and @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more