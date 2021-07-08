Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Annamie Paul begins to raise the curtain on Green party's critic portfolios
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 8, 2021 12:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Green Leader Annamie Paul has begun to unveil her “shadow cabinet” nine months into her tenure.
Paul revealed seven names Wednesday evening, with plans to roll out the rest this week.
Neither of the Greens’ two remaining MPs, after another one crossed the floor to the Liberals last month, are on the list, nor will they be.
Spokesman John Chenery says MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly already “have responsibility for multiple portfolios as the Green party’s caucus critics.”
This week, a party executive sent layoff notices to half of Green party staff against the wishes of the leader, according to three sources affected by the cuts but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
The temporary layoffs leave Paul without paid staff in her office ahead of a non-confidence vote by party brass on July 20 and a likely federal election later this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.