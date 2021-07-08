Loading articles...

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

Jul 9, 2021

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant, Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. Witnesses said, and security video showed, that a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally. The suspect then shot himself once fatally, Slinkard said.

The woman is hospitalized in stable condition, Slinkard said. No other injuries were reported, and no identities were immediately released.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear, Slinkard said.

“You know, this is a horribly tragic incident, and you know this is the type of situation that should make us all pause, send out as many prayers as we can for all the families and all the lives that would be affected,” he said.

The Associated Press

