2.1M square kilometres covered: Nunavut to reveal updated land-use proposal

Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut is to release an updated land-use proposal today after years of consultation and earlier drafts.  

The plan is to determine which parts of the territory are open to resource extraction, which parts require protection and which parts are off limits. 

It’s believed to cover the largest area in the world at 2.1 million square kilometres of land and water.  

The plan is also a legal requirement under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement between Nunavut and the Crown, which laid the ground for the creation of the territory. 

Earlier drafts were released in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The plan, which still needs to be approved, is to be announced in Iqaluit by the Nunavut Planning Commission. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

