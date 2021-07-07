Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Virginia removes segregationist's statue from Capitol Square
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 7, 2021 12:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT
House Majority Leader H. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, made a phone call as he sat at the feet of the statue of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry Flood Byrd at Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 13, 2010. Byrd holds a copy of the 1956 state budget, while Griffith and other lawmakers are waiting for House/Senate budget conferees to reach an accord. (AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown).
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers removed a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and staunch segregationist, from the state’s Capitol Square on Wednesday morning.
A crane hoisted the larger-than-life statue off its pedestal and workers then strapped it to a truck to be hauled into storage until lawmakers determine its final disposition.
Byrd, a Democrat, ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.
Lawmakers voted to remove the statue earlier this year, a decision that came amid a yearslong movement in history-rich Virginia to rethink who is honored in the state’s public spaces.
The statue erected in 1976 was located a stone’s throw from the Capitol. A nearby plaque said the statue was dedicated in appreciation of Byrd’s “devotion throughout a long public career to governmental restraint and programs in the best interest of all the people of Virginia.”
Byrd’s son, the late Harry Byrd Jr., a Democrat-turned-independent who began his career as a segregationist, succeeded his father in the Senate, serving until 1983.