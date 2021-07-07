Toronto Congress Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic to allow walk-ins

The Toronto Congress Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be allowing walk-ins as of Thursday due to a high number of available appointments.

There will be around 2,500 walk-in appointments available per day between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke is the only city-run clinic were walk-ins will be allowed.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement on Wednesday and encouraged those who wish to attend to go as early in that timeframe as possible.

Chief Matthew Pegg said there will be a separate line for walk-ins and they will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-service basis. The program will be evaluated over the next several days to determine whether it can be expanded to more city-run clinics.

Tory added there are still lots of appointments available at the other city-run clinics as well. He urged people to continue to book first and second dose appointments.

Currently, over 50 per cent of Toronto adults are fully vaccinated, 77 per cent have at least one dose and a total of 3,710,805 vaccines have been administered.

Pegg said second doses make up 90 per cent of the vaccines administered at city clinics with first doses the remaining 10 per cent.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa said the age group getting vaccinated at the highest level is young people aged 18 to 24. Almost 90 per cent have received a first dose and close to 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“In many other places, public health units are struggling to get young people to be vaccinated. So I particularly want to acknowledge and thank young people because they are stepping up as real leaders in all of this and it’s a terrific thing to see and terrific example to everyone of all ages,” said Dr. De Villa.

She said the age group with the lowest first dose coverage is 35 to 49 year olds with the per cent in the low 70s.