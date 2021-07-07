Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

There are no new deaths in Ontario linked to COVID-19 today and 194 new cases 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 42 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, and 26 in Peel Region.

She says there are also 16 new cases in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce Region.

The Ministry of Health says 220 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 155 are on a ventilator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

