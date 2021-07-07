Sunnybrook field hospital getting dismantled as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop

The field hospitals that were set up outside some GTA facilities when COVID-19 cases were surging are beginning to come down.

Due to improving COVID-19 indicators the Ministry of Health has instructed officials at Sunnybrook Hospital to begin preparations to decommission the mobile health unit that was setup in a parking lot next to the hospital.

The field hospital was originally set up in February in anticipation of a brutal third wave of COVID-19. The third wave put immense strain on the health care system and pushed intensive care units well beyond their capacity.

COVID-19 cases are now declining in Ontario and hospitalizations are gradually easing across the province.

Staff are in the process of moving equipment from inside the mobile tents and back into the main building of the hospital before the tents come down – a process that is expected to last until September.

The mobile unit at Sunnybrook treated 32 low-risk patients in an effort to ease the strain on the main hospital.

A similar field hospital in Hamilton has also been taken down.