Public visitation for fallen officer Const. Jeffrey Northrup to be held Sunday

Toronto police have released funeral details for Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty.

The 31-year veteran of the service was struck by a car in the underground parking garage at City Hall early Friday morning and killed.

The general public may pay their respects at a visitation at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Monday afternoon at BMO Field which will be invitation-only.

Northup had been with the Toronto Police Service for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife, three children and his mother.

Umar Zameer, 31, is facing a single count of first-degree murder in Northrup’s death.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 23, 2021.

Police said a publication ban prevents them from releasing any further details but did say there are no outstanding suspects.