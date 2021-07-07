Loading articles...

Pace of California wildfires well ahead of disastrous 2020

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 10:30 pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in the disastrous wildfire year of 2020.

Between Jan. 1 and July 4, there were 4,599 fires that scorched 114.8 square miles (297 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In the same time frame last year, there were 3,847 fires that blackened 48.6 square miles (126 square kilometers).

By the end of 2020, a total of 9,917 wildfires had charred a record 6,653 square miles (17,231 square kilometers) and damaged or destroyed 10,488 structures. Thirty-three people were killed.

This year’s increased wildfire activity, which has damaged or destroyed 91 structures, has been driven by hot and dry conditions, Cal Fire said this week.

The entire state is in the grip of drought, much of it classified as extreme or exceptional. After a dry winter and early heat waves, the landscape is covered in extremely dry vegetation.

Two of the three large wildfires burning for more than a week in the state’s far north were more than 70% contained Wednesday while the stubborn Salt Fire north of Redding was 25% surrounded. A big fire in northern Los Angeles County was 88% contained.

On Wednesday afternoon, a helicopter fighting the Lava Fire near Mount Shasta went down in a nearby lake. But the pilot managed to swim and walk away, the U.S. Forest Service reported. No passengers were aboard. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Police Investigation: Southbound Stevenson ramp to #WB401 closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
A fantastically cloudy sky across the #GTA. Temperatures this evening will drop to 18° and only down to 15° during…
Latest Weather
Read more