Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 2:00 am EDT

TORONTO — A lucky ticket holder in Ontario is $65 million richer, with one winning ticket sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

Five of the 14 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were also claimed by three tickets sold in British Columbia, one in the Prairie provinces and one in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be at an estimated $21 million

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:11 AM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:48 PM
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more