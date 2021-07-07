Ontario eases restrictions at long-term care homes for residents, visitors

More restrictions are being eased at long-term care homes in Ontario.

Starting Wednesday, fully immunized visitors will be able to have close physical contact while those who are not must social distance, apart from a brief contact. All visitors will still be required to wear masks.

In addition:

Residents can have outdoor visits of up to 10 people.

All residents may have up to two general visitors and two caregivers for an indoor visit at the same time

Personal care services can resume.

Cohorting of residents can be relaxed during outdoor activities.

There is also no longer a limit on the number of people who can be designated as a caregiver by a resident or their substitute decision-maker.

A further easing of restrictions is also expected when the province enters Step 3 of their reopening plan. This includes the following:

Removing the limits on the number of visitors to the homes

Permitting buffet and family style dinning

Providing that all residents will be able to go on absences regardless of immunization status

Resumption of off-site excursions for residents

Resumption of activities such as singing and dancing

The loosened restrictions were announced by the new Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips last week.

The province says as of June 28, virtually all residents are fully immunized against COVID-19 and 92 per cent of staff have received at least one dose. Around 84 per cent have both doses of the vaccine.

The ministry also updated its vaccination policy for employees.

As of July 1, student placements and volunteers will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated.

If they don’t provide either of the two above, they must participate in an educational program about the benefits of being vaccinated and risks of not being vaccinated.

Phillips, who was forced to resign his Cabinet post as Finance Minister last December following a much maligned trip to St. Barts, moved into the post of Long-Term Care Minister in June when Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet.

Phillips replaced Merrilee Fullerton who became the new Minister of Children, Community and Social Services in the shuffle.

Fullerton had been criticized for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the province’s long-term care homes following a scathing report by an LTC commission claiming “there was no plan” during the pandemic.