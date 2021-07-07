Loading articles...

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Jul 7, 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — An official said Wednesday that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated at home and the first lady has been hospitalized amid political instability in the Caribbean country.

The Associated Press

