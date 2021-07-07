Loading articles...

MMA gym owner offers NIL deal for Miami football players

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida business owned by a longtime Miami football fan has committed to a large financial deal for Hurricanes football players to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.

American Top Team, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms, is offering a $500 monthly contract to Miami’s 90 scholarship players for advertising the gyms on social media – a commitment worth $540,000 if every player signed on.

Owner Dan Lambert has also started a marketing company called “Bring Back the U,” designed to connect local businesses with Miami players to allow them to take advantage of the NCAA’s recent move to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame.

In an interview with Rivals site CaneSport.com, Lambert said he wanted Miami to “try to be NIL U” and that athletes “deserve something on top of” their scholarships.

The Associated Press

