11 cases of COVID-19 Lamba 'variant of interest' detected in Canada

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 6:27 am EDT

Another COVID-19 variant being watched by scientists has now arrived in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada tells the Toronto Star it is aware of 11 cases of the “Lambda” variant in this country.

None of the detected cases are in Ontario.

The mutation first detected in Peru last August has been designated a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization and is becoming more common elsewhere in South America.

Early data suggests “Lambda” may be more contagious than other variants – but experts believe vaccines should still offer protection against it.

