Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police office was fatally shot Wednesday, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer had died.

“We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows,” Adamson said.

Police did not release the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reported the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson did not release any information about a suspect. No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

