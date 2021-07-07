Loading articles...

Green party layoffs leave Annamie Paul's office without staffers as turmoil drags on

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Green party layoffs are leaving leader Annamie Paul without staff in her office as a feud goes on.

Three sources affected by the cuts, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters, say Green party executive director Dana Taylor sent out the notices today, slashing the paid ranks of the party in half.

The executive had recently announced at an all-staff meeting that some 15 layoffs were coming.

That virtual gathering stalled after Taylor clicked Paul’s mute button as the leader was speaking against the payroll cut, with a pair of other Greens refusing to continue until she was unmuted again, according to the same three sources, who were all there.

They say the temporary layoffs, which take effect Friday evening and include no severance packages, mean they might be asked to return to work if an election kicks off this year, with a refusal tantamount to resignation.

The cuts have included newer staff who came in since Paul was elected nine months ago. Taylor and the leader’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

