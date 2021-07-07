Grains mixed, liveestock lower

ddd

Wheat for July was off 5.25 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; July corn lost 3.50 cents at 6.5250 a bushel, July oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.81 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 22.75 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle lost 1.80 cents at $1.2060 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.62 cents at $1.59 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was down .77 cent at 1.0915 a pound.

The Associated Press