Former Alaska lawmaker Gara weighing run for governor

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska state Rep. Les Gara said Wednesday he is considering a run for governor.

The Anchorage Democrat said he hoped to make a decision by the end of this summer. The primary is in August 2022.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

A voter initiative passed last year calls for a single primary ballot, with the top four vote-getters advancing to the general election. Ranked-choice voting would be used for general elections.

Gara served in the state House from January 2003 to January 2019.

He said he feels “very strongly that this is becoming a state that people are moving from rather than moving to, and I think Alaskans deserve a state where we create opportunity.”

He also was critical of Dunleavy’s handling of budget issues.

The Associated Press

