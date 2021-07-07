1 dead, 1 injured in car crash near Eglinton GO station

A man has died and a woman was injured after the vehicle they were in crashed near the Eglinton GO station parking lot on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road around 8:45 p.m. for reports that a car went over the curb and into some bushes.

Paramedics took a man and woman, both in their 40s to hospital with serious injuries. The man was in life-threatening condition while the woman’s injuries were non-life threatening. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time.