CP NewsAlert: Lightning beat Canadiens to win second straight Stanley Cup

Last Updated Jul 7, 2021 at 11:00 pm EDT

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row.

The Lightning downed the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to take the best-of-seven final in five games.

It’s Tampa Bay’s third Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Lightning’s first came in 2004 against the Calgary Flames followed by last season’s victory over the Dallas Stars in the final.

The Canadiens were attempting to claim their 25th NHL championship before running into Tampa Bay.

The Habs last hoisted the Cup since 1993, and no Canadian team has won it since. 

More Coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

