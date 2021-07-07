Canadian killed in Florida condo collapse identified, 3 Canadians still missing

The first Canadian to be discovered at the site of the collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida has been identified.

The CBC reports the remains of 68-year-old Ingrid Ainsworth and her Australian husband were uncovered on Monday.

The couple moved to the sunshine state from Australia to be closer to their seven children, and welcomed a new grandchild not long before the tragedy.

According to the Toronto Star, she is originally from the Montreal area.

Three more canadians are still among the 109 people still listed as missing – 36 people are now confirmed dead in the collapse.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida,” said Grantly Franklin, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada.

Franklin noted that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy. He said that Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of those who are still missing.

“We will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide on these Canadians and the situation more broadly,” said Franklin.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials said search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms has forced them to pause at times — including a two-hour stoppage on Tuesday morning. Officials said a garage area in the rubble has filled with water because of the steady rain.

“Active search and rescue continued throughout the night, and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. “Through the rain and through the wind they have continued searching.”

While more than 100 people remain unaccounted for, only 70 of those are confirmed to have been inside the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside when it collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, she said.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.

The unstable remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday amid fears that the structure could fall.

Officials said the demolition gave rescuers access to previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the collapse.

While officials are still calling their efforts a search and rescue operation, Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”