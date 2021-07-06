Woman charged after leaving dog in hot car for hours

A 20-year-old Toronto woman is facing charges after she allegedly locked her dog in a hot car for hours before it was rescued by police.

York Regional Police said they responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding a dog in distress in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 30.

Police said the dog was lethargic and panting heavily when officers arrived.

The dog was rescued through a hole in the sun roof and was treated to air conditioning and water, police said.

After reviewing security footage, investigators determined the dog had been left in the car for almost three hours in 29 C heat.

The owner was charged with Cause Animal to be in Distress under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act.

The dog was returned to the owner as it had recovered after drinking some water and spending time in an air conditioned cruiser. Police say if the dog was still distressed, they would have sent it to a veterinarian.

Police are reminding pet owners to never leave their pets unattended in a vehicle.