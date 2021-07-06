Loading articles...

Woman charged after leaving dog in hot car for hours

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 3:24 pm EDT

The dog that was rescued from a hot car in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 30. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

A 20-year-old Toronto woman is facing charges after she allegedly locked her dog in a hot car for hours before it was rescued by police.

York Regional Police said they responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding a dog in distress in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 30.

Police said the dog was lethargic and panting heavily when officers arrived.

The dog was rescued through a hole in the sun roof and was treated to air conditioning and water, police said.

After reviewing security footage, investigators determined the dog had been left in the car for almost three hours in 29 C heat.

The owner was charged with Cause Animal to be in Distress under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act.

The dog was returned to the owner as it had recovered after drinking some water and spending time in an air conditioned cruiser. Police say if the dog was still distressed, they would have sent it to a veterinarian.

Police are reminding pet owners to never leave their pets unattended in a vehicle.

The dog that was rescued from a hot car in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 30. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
The dog that was rescued from a hot car in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 30. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP north of Don Mills - right lane blocked with a collision. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 53 minutes ago
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more