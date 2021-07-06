Loading articles...

Virginia to soon remove statue of segregationist Byrd

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 6:30 pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work is expected to begin Wednesday morning to remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and staunch segregationist, from the state’s Capitol Square.

Lawmakers voted to remove the statue earlier this year, a decision that came amid a yearslong movement in history-rich Virginia to rethink who is honored in the state’s public spaces.

Byrd, a Democrat, ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

The larger-than-life statue erected in 1976 is located a stone’s throw from the Capitol. A nearby plaque says the statue was dedicated in appreciation of Byrd’s “devotion throughout a long public career to governmental restraint and programs in the best interest of all the people of Virginia.”

The state’s Department of General Services said in a news release that workers would remove the statue, its base and the granite piece with informational signage. They will be taken to an unspecified storage location, where they will be held until lawmakers determine their final location, the news release said.

Capitol Square will be closed to visitors during the removal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
EB 401 east of the Allen express - right lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:48 PM
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more