Vaccine FAQ: mixing and matching, kids under 12 and are we slowing down?
by the big story
Posted Jul 6, 2021 5:14 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, now that vaccines are widely available to almost any Canadian who wants one, the focus turns to convincing people who haven’t had one yet to get their needle. It’s easier said than done, for more reasons than just hesitancy. And if our inbox is any indication, after months of mixed messaging, Canadians have a lot of questions.
What does the science say about mixing mRNA vaccines? When will we have data and shots for kids under 12? How do various brands of vaccines cope with the Delta variant? And why does the threshold for herd immunity keep changing?
GUEST: Sabina Vohra-Miller, clinical pharmacologist
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
