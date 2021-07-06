Loading articles...

Trudeau will reportedly name next governor general this morning

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 8:47 am EDT

Governor General Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look on during a swearing in ceremony following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reportedly announce Canada’s next governor general on Tuesday morning.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Prime Minister will unveil his pick at 10 a.m. ET from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.

Former Governor General Julie Payette informed the Prime Minister of her resignation in January after the results of an investigation revealed allegations of a toxic workplace environment at Rideau Hall.

A six-member advisory panel had been conducting a search for potential candidates.

Trudeau confirmed at that time that the Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner would fulfill the duties of the Governor General on an interim basis.

Payette has admitted to no specific wrongdoing. She said in a statement that she was resigning for the good of the institution.

The former astronaut was appointed as the representative for the Queen in 2017.

