RYB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ RYB Education Inc. (RYB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of early childhood education services posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, RYB said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $52 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.23. A year ago, they were trading at $3.05.

