Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan

COWESSESS FIRST NATION, SASKATCHEWAN — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan this afternoon.

Chief Cadmus Delorme says in a statement on Twitter that the prime minister and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will attend a signing ceremony as part of a transfer of control over children in care to the community.

Trudeau’s office has confirmed the afternoon visit, but has only said he will make an announcement.

The First Nation is one of several Indigenous groups that have notified Indigenous Services Canada that they intend to handle their own child and family services as allowed under federal legislation.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 Saskatchewan First Nations, announced last year that it wanted $360 million from Ottawa over five years to apply the legislation on reserves.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press