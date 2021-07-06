Loading articles...

Ottawa transfers control of kids in care to Saskatchewan First Nation

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 5:39 pm EDT

SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), June 27, 2021 A member of the Cowessess First Nation stands at the site of unmarked graves near a former indigenous residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 27, 2021. Control over children in care was transferred to the Cowessess First Nation in a historic agreement on July 6, 2021. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s a historic moment as control over children in care is transferred to a Saskatchewan First Nation for the first time under federal legislation.

Trudeau is visiting Cowessess First Nation, where he is signing an agreement with Chief Cadmus Delorme and Premier Scott Moe.

It is the first time jurisdiction and control of child and family services has been returned to a First Nation under the federal legislation, which was passed in 2019 and came into force the following year.

Trudeau says every First Nation, Inuit, and Metis child should have the opportunity to grow up with their families and in their communities.

The federal government has said the legislation will reduce the number of Indigenous children in care by affirming the inherent rights of First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

More to come 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
EB 401 east of the Allen express - right lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:48 PM
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more