Ottawa transfers control of kids in care to Saskatchewan First Nation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s a historic moment as control over children in care is transferred to a Saskatchewan First Nation for the first time under federal legislation.

Trudeau is visiting Cowessess First Nation, where he is signing an agreement with Chief Cadmus Delorme and Premier Scott Moe.

It is the first time jurisdiction and control of child and family services has been returned to a First Nation under the federal legislation, which was passed in 2019 and came into force the following year.

Trudeau says every First Nation, Inuit, and Metis child should have the opportunity to grow up with their families and in their communities.

The federal government has said the legislation will reduce the number of Indigenous children in care by affirming the inherent rights of First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

More to come