Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since September for 2nd straight day

Ontario is reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Monday.

It is the smallest daily increase of new infections since Sept. 9.

The Health Minister’s office says “today’s numbers include 80 cases from 2020 that have been included in Toronto’s case count.” Which brings the official reported total to 244 cases.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent one week ago.

There were 28,755 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 32 new cases in Toronto (for a total of 112 cases), 26 in Peel Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 13 in York Region and 10 in Grey Bruce.

There were another 319 resolved cases, dropping the active case count.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 215, the lowest it has been since Sept. 14.

The province reported 170 cases and one death on Monday.

There are now 226 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 161 ICU patients on a ventilator. The number of ICU patients has dropped to the lowest point since early December.

There were 215,719 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 15,921,585 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 77.6 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 45.5 per cent are now fully vaccinated.