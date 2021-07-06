Loading articles...

Male injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 10:56 pm EDT

A male has been injured in a shooting at a Scarborough parking lot. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A male is being rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to reports a man had been shot near the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The gunshot was located on the scene is being taken to hospital via emergency run. His condition is unknown.

The shooting appears to have happened in a parking lot.

More to come

