Grupo Televisa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $107.3 million in its second quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

Grupo Televisa shares have climbed 76% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

