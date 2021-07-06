Loading articles...

Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast.

“The Megyn Kelly Show” will broadcast for two hours at noon and feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and interviews, the satellite media company said Tuesday.

The show will premiere Sept. 7 and the deal she struck means her radio show will become available to her podcast listeners after premiering on SiriusXM.

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly was a star at Fox and helped moderate five presidential debates, then became anchor of the third hour of “Today.” But her time at NBC was short-lived; Kelly was removed in 2018 after defending blackface Halloween costumes.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Leslie in the collectors - three right lanes are now blocked. Only the left lane is getting past. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
A swim or splash pad is a great idea today! Remember if you hear thunder, seek shelter.
Latest Weather
Read more