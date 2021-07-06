Fans hopeful after Canadiens beat Tampa Bay in game five of Stanley Cup final series

MONTREAL — Canadiens fans celebrating the the team’s overtime win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning say they’re hopeful the team can come back.

The Canadiens now trail the Lightning 3-1 in the team’s first appearance in the final since 1993 — the same year Montreal won its last Stanley Cup.

For many fans watching the game at an outdoor viewing event in Montreal’s Place des Festivals, as well as those outside the Bell Centre arena, which large crowds have gathered during previous playoff games, the fact that the team scored the first goal of the game was a positive sign, even after Tampa Bay tied it.

Police used tear gas on the crowd outside the Bell Centre minutes after the final goal of the game and police in riot gear spent the next hour dispersing crowds of revelers in downtown Montreal, using tear gas and pepper spray several more times.

François Beaudry, a fan celebrating downtown called the win destiny.

Other fans described just seeing the team in a Stanley Cup final a once in a lifetime experience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press