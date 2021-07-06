Loading articles...

Renaming Dundas Street - report goes before executive committee today

Dundas Street could move a step closer to being re-named on Tuesday.

A report recommending a name change will be considered by the mayor’s executive committee.

If it is approved, it will be considered by full council at the end of the month.

The report estimates the cost of re-branding all civic assets bearing the “Dundas” name at close to $6 million dollars.

Consultations on a new name would begin next year.

The street’s namesake, Scottish politician Henry Dundas, never stepped foot in Toronto and is viewed by many historians as playing a key role in delaying the abolition of the British empire’s transatlantic slave trade.

